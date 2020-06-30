POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Syrian towns adopt the Turkish lira as currency
The European Union will meet on Tuesday to reshape its strategy to the Syrian crisis. The meeting comes just a day after the head of the UN World Food Programme warned that the country faces the risk of mass starvation - or another exodus similar to the one in 2015. Key challenges facing those living in the war-ravaged country include the collapse of the economy and soaring food prices. But as Obaida Hitto reports from Azaz in northern Syria, innovative steps are being taken to try and help. #SyrianWar #SyrianCurrency #TurkishLira
June 30, 2020
