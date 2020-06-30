POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NY Governor asking to get new enactment, making it obligatory to wear face masks in public
02:49
World
NY Governor asking to get new enactment, making it obligatory to wear face masks in public
The Governor of New York is calling on Donald Trump to bring in new legislation, making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public spaces. His plea comes after a surge of cases in a number of states, including Texas, Florida and California. His call for action is being backed by a number of other state leaders, as Philip Owira reports. #FaceMasks #USCoronavirus #DonaldTrump
June 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?