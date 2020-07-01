World Share

DEFUNDING THE POLICE: WOULD IT WORK?

The police have let us down, so take some - but not all - of their money away and spend it better elsewhere. That’s the argument from those who want to “Defund” forces - and it’s an argument that’s growing louder. Andre M Perry Fellow at Brookings Institution Akili Black Lives Matter Organiser Erroll Southers Professor of National and Homeland Security Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.