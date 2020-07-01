BizTech Share

EU reopens borders to 14 nations to salvage tourism industry | Money Talks

The European Union's so called 'safe list' is out. Brussels has finalised a list of countries it considers safe enough to allow travellers to enter the bloc starting on Wednesday. It means the region is opening its borders to 14 non-EU members. But it's kept a ban on countries such as the US and Russia. As Sibel Karkus reports, this means cutting a big slice off its already battered tourism and aviation industry. For more on this, Bruno Verstraete spoke to us from Zurich. He's a partner and chief economist at Lakefield Partners. #EU #Borders #TourismIndustry