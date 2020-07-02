POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Trump hails jobs market rebound amid pandemic | Money Talks
07:14
BizTech
President Trump hails jobs market rebound amid pandemic | Money Talks
Millions of Americans returned to work in June, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's as states began reopening following months of lockdowns. The US added 4.8 million jobs during the month, far exceeding economists' expectations. It's the second month of gains since more than 20 million jobs were lost in April. For more, I'm joined by Gene Epstein in New York. He's Director and Moderator of the Soho House Forum and former economics editor at Barron's. #USJobs #Coronavirus #DonaldTrump
July 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?