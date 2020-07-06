POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Universal’s Cinematic Universe | Back to the Future in 2020 | Mulan Postponed
Universal’s Cinematic Universe | Back to the Future in 2020 | Mulan Postponed
On this episode of Showcase; Universal’s Cinematic Universe 00:53 Sorcha Ni Fhlainn, Founding Member of the Manchester Centre for Gothic Studies 03:06 The Academy's Attempt at Change 09:58 73rd Cannes Film Festival 12:26 Back to the Future's 35th Anniversary 15:01 Mulan Postponed Yet Again 17:42 Gods, Monsters and Men in Istanbul​ 19:33 Extrakt: Mask for Art 22:50 #Cannes #Oscars #UniversalStudios
July 6, 2020
