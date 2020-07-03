July 3, 2020
05:00
05:00
30,000 suspects in child pornography case: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: -Police investigate 30,000 potential suspects in child pornography case -Germany to disband parts of elite commando force following far-right activity, missing war weapons -Chancellor Merkel takes over EU presidency as economic hardships, political divergences await her -Gov't reduces VAT from 19 percent to 16 -Volunteers roam Berlin's streets to water trees dying of thirst Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports. Watch all the other episodes of 'Five Things in Five Minutes' 👉 http://trt.world/13cq #Germany #FiveThingsin5minutes #childpornography
