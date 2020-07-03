POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
05:00
World
30,000 suspects in child pornography case: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: -Police investigate 30,000 potential suspects in child pornography case -Germany to disband parts of elite commando force following far-right activity, missing war weapons -Chancellor Merkel takes over EU presidency as economic hardships, political divergences await her -Gov't reduces VAT from 19 percent to 16 -Volunteers roam Berlin's streets to water trees dying of thirst Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​ Watch all the other episodes of 'Five Things in Five Minutes' 👉 http://trt.world/13cq #Germany #FiveThingsin5minutes #childpornography
July 3, 2020
