POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What's Next for Saudi Arabia Under MBS?
11:17
World
What's Next for Saudi Arabia Under MBS?
Three years ago Mohammad bin Salman displaced then Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. Since then the young prince has taken Saudi Arabia on a dangerous diplomatic and military path from the blockade of Qatar, the war in Yemen, to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We look at those three tumultuous years to see where the kingdom and crown prince could be headed. Guests: Ghanem el-Dosari Saudi Human Rights Activist Andreas Krieg Lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London
July 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?