POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Abdel Fattah el Sisi: Strongman or despot?
04:50
World
Abdel Fattah el Sisi: Strongman or despot?
Seven years after orchestrating a military coup against the first democratically-elected president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el Sisi has tightened his grip on the people, stifling dissent around him. But are his methods necessary for keeping the country stable, or is it crushing a free society? A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #EgyptCoup #Sisi #EgyptMilitary
July 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?