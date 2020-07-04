World Share

Drive-through haunted house opens in Tokyo

A drive-through haunted house is opening in Japan. The operators say there'll be all the usual, zombies, mummies and ghosts - and they promise - You will be terrified. Aksel Zaimovic reports. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #HauntedHouse #Ghosts #Zombies