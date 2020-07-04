POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Volunteer groups provide aid to Yemen's Covid-19 patients
02:03
World
Volunteer groups provide aid to Yemen's Covid-19 patients
The pandemic has almost destroyed Yemen's already-limited medical facilities. The country's UAE-backed government has said there's nothing more it can do. So Yemeni citizen-backed initiatives are taking their place. Shoaib Hasan explains. Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #YemenCoronavirus #YemenWar #HealthcareVolunteers
July 4, 2020
