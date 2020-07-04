POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boxing lessons give a sense of normalcy to Kenyan children
01:56
World
Boxing lessons give a sense of normalcy to Kenyan children
A Kenyan boxing club is providing a sense of normalcy to children stuck at home during the pandemic, by getting them out of the house and offering lessons. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story. 👉Are you interested in following the latest coronavirus updates from Africa? Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa http://trt.world/1tyq China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #Kenya #Boxing #Africa
July 4, 2020
