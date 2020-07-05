POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK government relaxes measures across most of England
02:17
World
UK government relaxes measures across most of England
Thousands of restaurants, pubs and hairs salons opened their doors in England on Saturday. The major easing of restrictions means cinemas, hotels, caravan parks and museums can now accept customers, after more than three months under lockdown. Our Sarah Morice stepped out to get a feel of how Londoners were embracing their new freedom. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #UKReopening #EasingRestrictions #Covid19
July 5, 2020
