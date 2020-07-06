World Share

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, known for writing soundtracks for spaghetti westerns such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," dies at the age of 91.