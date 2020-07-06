World Share

WNBA player Renee Montgomery will sit out 2020 season to focus on social justice reform

'Breonna Taylor was murdered, Ahmaud Arbery was murdered and then, as we all know, George Floyd was murdered. So just strung together, it made it difficult to focus on anything else,' Renee Montgomery explains why she opted out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on social justice issues. The 11-year veteran has joined the LeBron James-led 'More Than A Vote' campaign and believes teams can support players by amplifying their voices. 'Allow players to speak about how they feel. A lot of times athletes didn't speak out because they knew their teams wouldn't like it.'