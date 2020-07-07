POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World's first 'gold-plated' hotel opens in Hanoi, Vietnam
01:49
BizTech
World's first 'gold-plated' hotel opens in Hanoi, Vietnam
Tourism isn't top of the agenda for the Vietnamese government at the moment, as it tries to keep COVID-19 under control. But, a new hotel has just opened in the capital, Hanoi, that will present a golden opportunity when the borders open again. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #HanoiHotel #Vietnam #goldplated
July 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?