Belgian businessman puts your smiling face in 'face mask'
01:37
World
Belgian businessman puts your smiling face in 'face mask'
Happy or sad? These days, it may be hard to read the emotions of the people around us. Nearly everyone is wearing a #facemask due to the #coronavirus pandemic. And now one #Belgian company says it has a fix... and it's a service with a smile. Natasha Hussain has the story. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b
July 7, 2020
