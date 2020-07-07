World Share

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES: A casualty of coronavirus?

They are the fun businesses, they make us smile, shed a tear. They can even make life worth living but the creative industries are dying, thanks to Covid 19. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.