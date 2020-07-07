What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

China’s Inner Mongolia is on high alert for bubonic plague

China is on high alert after confirming a case of the bubonic plague in its Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Is there a risk of another pandemic? Wuhan coronavirus explained 👉https://youtu.be/0EgpLg8ywcU Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #China #BubonicPlague #BlackDeath