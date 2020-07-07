POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus: India is now the world’s third worst-hit country
01:41
World
Coronavirus: India is now the world’s third worst-hit country
India now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with a total of more than 700,000 cases, while the death toll has crossed 20,000. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #IndiaCoronavirus #coronavirus #CoronavirusAsia
July 7, 2020
