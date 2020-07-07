Hong Kong residents fear imminent social media clampdown | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The popular video-sharing app, TikTok, has become the latest tech company to rethink its operations in Hong Kong, after China imposed a controversial national security law last week. ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the platform, says it's pulling-out of the city, as other tech firms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter review how the law may infringe on people's freedom of expression in Hong Kong. And as Mobin Nasir reports, fears of a social media crackdown in the city are rising. For more on this, technology analyst Jason Moon joins me from London. #HongKong #SecurityLaw #TikTok
July 7, 2020
