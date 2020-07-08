POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chaos in Belgrade as Serbs protest new weekend curfew
01:38
World
Chaos in Belgrade as Serbs protest new weekend curfew
Protesters in Belgrade have expressed anger at Serbia's president after he announced that lockdowns will be reintroduced in the country due to rising coronavirus numbers. The announcement came as the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll on Tuesday. 13 people died, and nearly 300 new cases were confirmed. Philip Owira has more. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #BelgradeProtest #SerbiaLockdown #Coronavirus
July 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?