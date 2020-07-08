World Share

6 MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS: Are we behaving?

The world has certainly changed because of Covid 19, but how much have we as people changed? Pretty much everything we do is different - just how have we been led to this new altered reality. Guests: Sweta Chakraborty Founder of Adapt to Thrive Peter Ayton Professor of Psychology at City University of London Linda Bauld Professor of Public Health at University of Edinburgh Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.