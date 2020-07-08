POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia under lockdown after spike in coronavirus cases
02:00
World
Australia under lockdown after spike in coronavirus cases
The border between Australia's two most populous states - Victoria and New South Wales - has been closed following a spike in new coronavirus cases. Compared to the rest of the world, Australia is in a good position with barely 9,000 infections and just over 100 deaths, but its federal and state authorities are taking no chances. Francis Collings reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Measures Against Coronavirus Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1mny #Australia #Covid19 #Lockdown
July 8, 2020
