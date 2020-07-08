World Share

Has Security Law Changed Hong Kong Forever? Democracy Activist Nathan Law Speaks to Us From Exile

China's new Hong Kong national security law is raising alarms in the former British colony. Within hours of the law going into force, pro-democracy groups disbanded and activists fled the territory. Beijing says it will return stability to a city beset by violent protests​. But will the new measures help protect the territory or be used to crush dissent? We speak with the former chairman of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Demosisto party Nathan Law, who went into exile once the law came into effect. Guests: Lo Kin-hei Vice Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Pangoal Institution Nathan Law Former Chairman of Demosisto