POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Egyptian doctors: ‘Death or prison’
02:19
World
Egyptian doctors: ‘Death or prison’
Egyptian authorities have detained more than eight doctors and pharmacists for expressing safety concerns and criticising the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Who are the doctors? How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk Exclusive interview with American singer Jennifer Grout who shot to fame in Arabs Got Talent 👉 http://trt.world/Grout Measures Against Coronavirus Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1mny #Egypt #Sisi #Covid-19 #coronavirus
July 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?