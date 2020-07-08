POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over student visa row
03:00
World
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over student visa row
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Trump administration over its plan to require hundreds of thousands of foreign students to attend in-person classes or leave the country. Busra Unlu Yaman, second year masters student in Psychology at The New School in New York explains how this has greatly impacted her studies. #Harvard #MassachusettsInstituteofTechnology #StudentVisaRow
July 8, 2020

