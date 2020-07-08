UK government announces $37.7B economic recovery package | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The British chancellor has announced another spending boost to manage the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The main focus is on jobs, particularly on how to help 16-to-24-year-olds start working. Rishi Sunak has confirmed government furlough schemes will wind down in October, and has announced almost $10 billion to encourage businesses to take back furloughed workers. He's also committed the UK government to a new scheme to entice consumers back into pubs and restaurants. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more on this, Vicky Pryce joined us from London. She is an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UKgovernment #RishiSunak #Jobs
July 8, 2020
