Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19 | Money Talks
07:37
BizTech
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19 | Money Talks
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19. The leader of the world's second worst affected country has previously dismissed the virus, as "just a little flu". Now he's facing criticism for not following precautions despite being infected. Cases are also surging in some other countries and the World Health Organization is calling for more efforts to contain the pandemic. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Remi Piet spoke to us from Miami, Florida. He's Senior Director at Americas Market Intelligence. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Covid19
July 8, 2020
