Israel faces the second wave of Covid-19
02:31
World
Israel faces the second wave of Covid-19
Israel's Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch has warned that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will be worse than the first. The country faces further economic strife as it braces for more Covid-19 restrictions. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Coronavirus: The Financial Impact 👉 http://trt.world/138w Trump's Middle East Plan 👉 http://trt.world/137y #Covid19 #Coronavirus #IsraelCoronavirus
July 9, 2020
