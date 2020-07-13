Facebook's Ad Boycott Battle

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook generates billions of dollars in advertising revenue. But now some of the world's biggest brands including Coca Cola, Microsoft and Starbucks are boycotting the social media giant, accusing​ it of not doing enough to combat hate speech. So, could this pressure force Facebook to make changes? Or is the company just too big to fail? Guests: Zach McElroy Former Facebook Content Moderator Marcus Messner Director of the Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University Glen Gilmore Lawyer and Social Media Strategist​
July 13, 2020
