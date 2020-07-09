POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over foreign student visa rule
01:44
World
Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over foreign student visa rule
Harvard and MIT are suing the Trump administration over its decision to revoke visas for foreign students who exclusively take online classes. The move comes after various universities have decided to switch to online-only classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb #Harvard #MIT #Covid-19
July 9, 2020
