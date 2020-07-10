July 10, 2020
05:00
05:00
German police racism investigation halted by government: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: -Interior minister cancels investigation into racial profiling within German police -Convicted paedophile that fathered a baby gets only 5-year sentence for sexual abuse -Terrible working, accommodation conditions blamed for outbreak in slaughterhouses -German unemployment rate will significantly rise this summer, experts warn -Berlin nightlife struggling to survive amid COVID-19 measures Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what's happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
