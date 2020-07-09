BizTech Share

Demonstrations against lockdown turn violent in Serbia | Money Talks

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic has cancelled a second coronavirus lockdown after protests against the measures turned violent. Demonstrators have accused the government of using the pandemic to crack-down on dissent and consolidate power. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the stand-off could worsen the impact of COVID-19 on the people and the economy. For more on this, Darko Trifunovic spoke to us from Belgrade. He's director at the Institute for National and International Security. #Serbia #CoronavirusLockdown #Pandemic