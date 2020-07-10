POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Fight Against FETO
10:28
World
Turkey's Fight Against FETO
Four years ago, a shadowy faction within the Turkish military attempted to oust the government by force. Tens of thousands have since been arrested for suspected links to FETO, a terrorist organisation led by Fethullah Gulen who was also the chief architect of the failed coup. So, what measures is Ankara taking to break up the network? Guests: Ozden Zeynep Oktav Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Enes Bayrakli Brussels Coordinator of the SETA Research Centre​
July 10, 2020
