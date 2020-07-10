World Share

Hundreds of elephants lie dead in Botswana

Conservationists are waiting for test results that they hope will provide answers as to why hundreds of elephants mysteriously died in Botswana this week. Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Botswana #elephants #elephantsdead