Turkey turns Hagia Sophia back into a mosque
02:14
World
Turkey turns Hagia Sophia back into a mosque
After completing all preparations, Turkey will open Hagia Sophia for worship on July 24 at Friday prayer, Turkey’s President Erdogan says. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Latest on Resurrection Ertugrul 👉 http://trt.world/1389 Colours of Pakistan 🇵🇰 👉 http://trt.world/1384 Eating Istanbul 👉 http://trt.world/138r #HagiaSophia #AyaSofya #mosque
July 10, 2020
