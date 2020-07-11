World Share

Indian gangster accused of killing eight policemen shot dead

One of India's most wanted men, Vikas Dubey, has been killed by police in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities say the gangster snatched an officer's gun and tried to escape custody on Friday, when they shot him. But many people, skeptical of the police reports, are calling the incident a blatant case of extrajudicial killing. Reagan Des Vignes has the story. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #IndianGangster #VikasDubey #GangsterKilling