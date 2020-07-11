What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

One on One Express with Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein Kavazovic talks to TRT World as the country prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica.​ Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosniaHerzegovina #OneOnOne