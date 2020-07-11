World Share

International community failed to safeguard civilians during Bosnian War

The tragedy of Srebrenica in 1995 in which at least 8 thousand people were massacred, and the inability of UN peacekeepers to protect people from the Bosnian Serb forces, shocked the world. The international community had - over a 3 year period, been either unable or unwilling to jointly confront the Bosnian Serb military. In the years after, there was a more aggressive approach. The one that culminated in war crimes investigations and the eventual end of the conflict. Francis Collings reports. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosnianWar #UNPeacekeepers