Massacre the worst atrocity on European soil since WWII
02:17
World
Every year following the genocide, a memorial and commemorations are held in Srebrenica to honour victims. The remains of newly identified victims are also buried. Today's memorial service was expected to attract thousands of people, instead, due to Covid-19 as Semir Sejfovic reports, numbers are limited. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #Srebrenica #Bosnia #Genocide
July 11, 2020
