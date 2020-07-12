POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica genocide
01:51
World
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica genocide
In July 1995, the Bosnian Serb army captured the town of Srebrenica, and systematically killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims. While some victims have been laid to rest, others still remain missing decades later. Semir Sejfovic has more from Srebrenica. Rohingya Genocide Case 👉 http://trt.world/137n Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosnianMuslims
July 12, 2020
