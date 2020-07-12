POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York county subpoenaed party-goers to speak with tracers
Officials in the southern state of Alabama are still tracking down the people responsible for an alleged Covid-19 party. Tuscaloosa officials claim several college students organized the events to see who would contract the virus first. In Upstate NY, Health officials there took legal action against party goers who had refused to cooperate with Covid-19 Contact tracers. Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more. Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY #Partying #RocklandCounty #NewYork
July 12, 2020
