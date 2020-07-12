World Share

Displaced children take a splash to forget war in Syria

A ceasefire agreed at the beginning of March is doing what other truces in Syria's Idlib province have not - it's holding. Regime and Russian airstrikes have come to a halt, and it's given millions of displaced civilians more time to focus on their families, and a rare chance to have some fun in the sun. Sarah Balter explains. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #IdlibChildren #SyrianWar #Ceasefire