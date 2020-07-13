What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Members of African church in Istanbul testify to freedom of worship

African migrants living in Turkey often find it difficult to integrate into the society because of cultural and language barriers. But some have found joining religious organisations helpful. In this report, members of an African church in Istanbul spoke to Adesewa Josh about how the freedom to practice their faith is helping them assimilate. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #AfricanChurch #IstanbulChurches #FreedomOfWorship