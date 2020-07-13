POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Florida reports single-day record in US with 15,000 new cases
02:34
World
Florida reports single-day record in US with 15,000 new cases
More than 15,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Florida. That's the highest number of new cases in a single day by any US state since the pandemic began. New York previously held the record, with nearly 13,000 infections reported on April 10th. Florida's spike has been attributed to the premature lifting of the lockdown, which has also meant the return of tourists to the Sunshine State. Natasha Hussain reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #Covid19 #Infections #Florida
July 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?