NFL's Washington Redskins to retire offensive name, logo | Money Talks

The American Football team, Washington Redskins is changing its name after 87 years. The club's long faced criticism for using a racist name and logo. And pressure has been rising in the wake of recent demonstrations calling for racial equality in the US. Since demonstrations began, Amazon, Walmart, Nike and other retailers have dropped the team's merchandise from their websites. Several other companies are threatening to drop sponsorships and ESPN said it would stop showing the team's logo, Meanwhile the baseball team, Cleveland Indians is also considering a name change. And activists are calling on other clubs like the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks and Kansas City Chiefs to replace their names and mascots. #NFL #WashingtonRedskins #Racism
July 13, 2020
