BizTech
Millionaires demand higher taxes for the rich | Money Talks
Some of the world's wealthiest people are calling on governments to raise taxes on the rich. The group called Millionaires for Humanity says inequality is worsening because of COVID-19 lockdowns and business closures. They're asking G20 governments to improve wealth redistribution or risk social unrest and political backlash. And we spoke to Morris Pearl in New York. He’s the chair of the Patriotic Millionaires. #Wealthy #Coronavirus #Inequality
July 13, 2020
