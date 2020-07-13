BizTech Share

PPE exports bring hope to Bangladesh's ailing garment sector | Money Talks

Bangladesh's garment industry has not only been threatened by the coronavirus outbreak in its own country, but mainly by the collapse of orders from Western brands. Some factories however, have found a lifeline by switching from high-street apparel to protective wear. And as Sibel Karkus reports, for those who've been quick to adapt, it's turning the virus gloom into boom. #PPE #GarmentIndustry #Bangladesh