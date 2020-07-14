World Share

Libya's medical staff struggles with COVID-19 during war

In Libya, more than 1,500 people have reportedly contracted Covid-19 and at least 40 have died. The south has seen a spike in cases, and medical staff are struggling. With the country at war, measures to tackle the virus are not as effective as they could be. Sara Firth is in Tripoli and has this report. Other perspectives on Coronavirus👇 Coronavirus explained 👉https://youtu.be/0EgpLg8ywcU Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #Libya